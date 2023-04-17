A five-judge Supreme Court constitution bench is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages in the country on Tuesday (18 April). A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices S K Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, P S Narasimha, and Hima Kohli will commence the hearing on April 18. The hearing and the consequential outcome will have significant ramifications for the country where common people and political parties hold divergent views on the subject.