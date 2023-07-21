SC issues notice to Gujarat govt in Rahul Gandhi's 'Modi' surname defamation case1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi made a statement in 2019 that the surname ‘Modi’ seemed to be common among thieves, making a reference to businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi'.
The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Gujarat government in connection to the appeal filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging the Gujarat High Court order that refused to put on hold his conviction and a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case. The case will be heard on August 4.
