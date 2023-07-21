Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  SC issues notice to Gujarat govt in Rahul Gandhi's 'Modi' surname defamation case

SC issues notice to Gujarat govt in Rahul Gandhi's 'Modi' surname defamation case

1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rahul Gandhi made a statement in 2019 that the surname ‘Modi’ seemed to be common among thieves, making a reference to businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Gujarat government in connection to the appeal filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging the Gujarat High Court order that refused to put on hold his conviction and a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case. The case will be heard on August 4.

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Gujarat government in connection to the appeal filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging the Gujarat High Court order that refused to put on hold his conviction and a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case. The case will be heard on August 4.

The matter was earlier passed over due to the unavailability of Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who argued for Rahul Gandhi.

The matter was earlier passed over due to the unavailability of Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who argued for Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: 'INDIA vs NDA': Rahul Gandhi blows war horn ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election

During the hearing, Justice Gavai offered to recuse from the case saying his father and brother have an association with the Congress party.

Also Read: 'INDIA vs NDA': Rahul Gandhi blows war horn ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election

During the hearing, Justice Gavai offered to recuse from the case saying his father and brother have an association with the Congress party.

However, both parties said they don’t have any objection to Justice Gavai hearing the matter, ANI reported.

However, both parties said they don’t have any objection to Justice Gavai hearing the matter, ANI reported.

The case was brought before a bench consisting of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi earlier requested an urgent hearing and presented the matter to a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on July 18. Subsequently, the court agreed to hear Gandhi's plea.

The case was brought before a bench consisting of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi earlier requested an urgent hearing and presented the matter to a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on July 18. Subsequently, the court agreed to hear Gandhi's plea.

Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, filed the criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, filed the criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi will change India as…, Jain monk explains how

The lawsuit was triggered by Gandhi's comments during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka, on April 13, 2019. During his speech, he made a reference to businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, both of whom are prominent fugitives wanted in India. It was during this moment that he made his statement about how the surname "Modi" seemed to be common among thieves.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi will change India as…, Jain monk explains how

The lawsuit was triggered by Gandhi's comments during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka, on April 13, 2019. During his speech, he made a reference to businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, both of whom are prominent fugitives wanted in India. It was during this moment that he made his statement about how the surname "Modi" seemed to be common among thieves.

In his appeal, Rahul Gandhi earlier expressed concerns that, if the Gujarat High Court's judgment given on July 7, was not stayed, it could lead to a curb on free speech, expression, thought and statements.

In his appeal, Rahul Gandhi earlier expressed concerns that, if the Gujarat High Court's judgment given on July 7, was not stayed, it could lead to a curb on free speech, expression, thought and statements.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 12:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.