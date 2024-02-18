SC to hear Sharad Pawar’s plea against Election Commission verdict on 'real NCP' tomorrow
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Sharad Pawar against the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the faction led by Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharastra, as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
