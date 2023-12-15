SC to hear TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha today
SC will hear Mahua Moitra's plea against her expulsion from Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case. The TMC leader who was barred from speaking during the House session has claimed that the Ethics committee had broken all of the rules.
The Supreme Court will on 15 December hear Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra's plea against her expulsion from Lok Sabha for her links in the ‘cash for query’ case. A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be hearing the pleas.
