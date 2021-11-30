The Supreme Court today said that it will no longer wait for fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to get extradited from the UK and that it will go ahead with the case for quantifying the punishment to be awarded to him.

The contempt matter involving Mallya, accused in bank loan default case of over ₹9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, will be dealt with finally on January 18 next year, the SC said.

The government has already informed the apex court that extradition of Mallya to India has attained finality, but certain "confidential proceedings" are pending in the UK.

The Centre also said that Mallya has already exhausted all his avenues of appeal in the UK.

Observing that the SC has waited “sufficiently long", a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said, “We can’t be waiting any longer now". The bench noted that Mallya was held guilty of contempt in 2017.

The bench, also comprising Justices S R Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, said Mallya is at liberty to advance submissions, as are deemed appropriate, and if for any reason, he is not present before the court, lawyer on his behalf can advance submissions.

“What we wish to do is, we will list this matter for disposal in second week of January because we have waited sufficiently long enough, we can’t be waiting any longer now. It has to see the light of the day at some stage or the other and the process must also get over," the bench said.

The apex court requested senior Jaideep Gupta to assist it as an amicus curiae in the matter.

The SC had earlier dismissed Mallya’s plea seeking review of its 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring $40 million to his children in violations of the court orders.

On 18 January this year, the Centre told the SC that the government is making all efforts to extradite Mallya from the UK but the process is being delayed due to some legal issues involved in the matter.

Mallya, an accused in bank loan default case of over ₹9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

