SC to hear WhatsApp privacy case on 17 January1 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 01:18 PM IST
Centre informed the court that a new data privacy bill is in the making and the matter needs a legislative response rather than judicial intervention
Centre informed the court that a new data privacy bill is in the making and the matter needs a legislative response rather than judicial intervention
Mumbai : The Supreme Court on Monday listed the WhatsApp data privacy case for final disposal on 17 January. The court has also asked the Centre and Meta-owned WhatsApp to conclude their arguments in the matter by 15 December.