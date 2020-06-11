SC to pronounce judgment on MHA order on payment of wages by employers

New Delhi: Supreme court to pronounce on Friday the judgement on the validity of the 29 March notification of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directing “all employers" to pay full wages to their employees during the nation wide covid-19 lockdown.

The 29 March MHA order states that all “employers, be it in the industry or in the shops and commercial establishments, shall make payment of wages of their workers at their work places, on the due date, without any deduction, for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown."

The judgement will be pronounced by three judge bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah in batch of petitions filed by more than 15 MSMEs against the MHA order directing full payment of salaries.

On 4 June, the previous date of hearing, the court while reserving the order had granted liberties to all the parties to file their response within three days. Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing MHA, has also been permitted to submit a short note on validity of the 29 March notification.

The court had also granted interim protection and said that no coercive action will be taken against private employers who failed to pay wages to their employees during the nationwide lockdown.

Venugopal had apprised the bench that the 29 March notification was a temporary measure for 54 days during the lockdown. Since people migrated in crores, the notification was to stop the workers, which they only would if they were paid, Venugopal added. He also said the notification was made to prevent human suffering.

The top court expressing its reservations said, “Your notification compelled the payment of 100% of salaries... It can be around 50 to 75%. So the question is, do you have the power to get them to pay 100%, and on their failure to do so, prosecute them?"

The bench observed that some discussions should be held to find solutions, after negotiations with industries, and government should play the role of facilitator.

The petition filed by the MSMEs challenged the 20 March advisory by the Union ministry of labour and employment and the order issued by MHA on 29 March, saying that they are in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.

The petition by MSMEs said they should be allowed to pay the employees 70% less and argued that the government should take care of the rest, utilizing the funds collected by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation or the PM Cares Fund or through any other government fund.

The petitioners argued that they have not been able to conduct business because of the nationwide lockdown and that being forced to pay workers in full in these compelling circumstances has put extreme financial and mental stress on them.

