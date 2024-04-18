SC to pronounce verdict on validity of electoral bonds scheme today
The electoral bond scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding.
