Reviving its Modified Standard Operating Procedure, the Supreme Court Monday said that all the matters listed on Wednesdays and Thursdays would be heard in the physical presence of lawyers and litigants in courtrooms.

According to a statement issued by the secretary-general of the Supreme Court, the decision was taken by the Chief Justice of India in consultation with the Committee of Judges as Covid-19 cases decline.

"In view of the significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate, and in the light of the various instructions issued by the DDMA, Government of NCT of Delhi vide Order dated February 4, 2022, the Chief Justice of India, in consultation with the Committee of Judges, has been pleased to direct that the Modified Standard Operating Procedure notified on October 7, 2021, for hearing before the Court shall stand revived, and all hearings before the Court from February 14, 2021, shall be in accordance with the said Modified Standard Operating Procedure notified on October 7, 2021," a notice said.

The SOP dated 7 October 2021 had said all the matters listed on Tuesday, as a non-miscellaneous day, would also be heard in physical mode.

However, on prior application by the AOR (advocate-on-record) for the party, appearance through video/teleconferencing mode will be facilitated.

It had said that unless directed by the court, all matters, irrespective of their nature, listed on miscellaneous days shall continue to be heard through video/teleconferencing mode till further orders.

The SOP had said if the bench is of the view that in a particular matter listed on non-miscellaneous days, the number of counsels is more than the working capacity of the courtroom, according to Covid-19 norms, the registry will facilitate hearing of such matters through video/teleconferencing/hybrid mode.

This comes as Delhi reported 1,151 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours with the positivity rate declining to 2.62%.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.