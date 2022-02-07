SC to resume physical hearing from 14 Feb as Covid cases ease

"In view of the significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate, and in the light of the various instructions issued by the DDMA, Government of NCT of Delhi vide Order dated February 4, 2022, the Chief Justice of India, in consultation with the Committee of Judges, has been pleased to direct that the Modified Standard Operating Procedure notified on October 7, 2021, for hearing before the Court shall stand revived, and all hearings before the Court from February 14, 2021, shall be in accordance with the said Modified Standard Operating Procedure notified on October 7, 2021," a notice said.

