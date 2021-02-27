OPEN APP
Home >News >India >SC to stop using WhatsApp groups to share video conference links for hearings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will no longer use WhatsApp groups to share video conference links for court hearings, the apex court registry said on Saturday.

In a circular, the registry said that instead of WhatsApp, the links for virtual court hearings in the apex court will be shared on registered email ids and registered mobile numbers of the concerned advocates-on-record and party-in-person. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria flew in an upgraded Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft during the multi-aircraft sortie

WATCH: On Balakot anniversary, IAF carries out long-range precision strike on mock target

1 min read . 10:18 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

Canada’s $373-bn fund chooses safety after CEO quits post his UAE vaccine trip

4 min read . 10:00 PM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK PM reiterates support against Taliban in call with Afghan President

1 min read . 09:57 PM IST
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2021, file photo, Moroccan nurse administers the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of the vaccination campaign, at cheikh Khalifa Hospital in Casablanca, Morocco. As the coronavirus pandemic exploded worldwide last April, global organizations banded together to help ensure vaccines would be distributed fairly. But the COVAX initiative has been dogged by shortages of cash and supplies as well as logistical hurdles. Some poorer countries have been unwilling to wait for COVAX, and have found other ways to get vaccines. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar, File)

Covid-19 vaccine: 10,000 private, 600 CGHS hospitals to act as vaccination sites. Full list

2 min read . 09:40 PM IST

The step was taken in the wake of the newly notified Information Technology (Guidelines for intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021).

“It is notified for the information of the Advocates-on-Record /Party-in-Persons that the creation of groups in WhatsApp for sharing of VC links for hearing of their matters is restricted/barred due to new guidelines or regulations issued by government of India pertaining to social media Apps and OTT platforms, it said.

It said the VC links shall be shared "w.e.f. March 1, 2021 through registered email ids as well as by SMS on registered mobile numbers of the Ld. Advocates-on-Record / Party-in-Persons".

The government on Thursday announced sweeping regulations for social media firms like Facebook and Twitter as well as OTT players.

The guidelines also make it mandatory for platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp to identify the originator of a message that authorities consider to be anti-national and against the security and sovereignty of the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout