BBC Documentary on PM Modi: The Supreme Court will take up the requests challenging the central government's decision to block the controversial two-part series on the 2002 Gujarat riots today, Friday, February 3.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud told the lawyer appearing for the petitioner to mention the matter on Friday, according to the news agency PTI.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer, which has also sought an investigation against BBC and its employees.

The plea alleged that BBC has been biased against India and the Indian government and said the documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a result of a deep conspiracy against the global rise of India and its prime minister.

"The documentary film by BBC relating to Gujarat violence 2002 implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only reflective of anti-Narendra Modi cold propaganda broadcast to tarnish his image alone but this is anti-Hinduism propaganda by BBC to destroy the social fabric of India," the plea said.

The apex court also agreed to list a PIL on February 6.

Advocate ML Sharma has filed the petition for an early hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

Sharma challenged the Centre's decision to ban the documentary India: The Modi Question, alleging that the ban was malafide, arbitrary, and unconstitutional.

The PIL also urged the apex court to call and examine the BBC documentary - both parts I and II - and sought action against persons who were responsible and involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question".

