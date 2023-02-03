SC to take up pleas challenging ban on BBC documentary today
BBC documentary row: A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud told the lawyer appearing for the petitioner to mention the matter on Friday.
BBC Documentary on PM Modi: The Supreme Court will take up the requests challenging the central government's decision to block the controversial two-part series on the 2002 Gujarat riots today, Friday, February 3.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×