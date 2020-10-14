SC uphold Madras HC judgment declaring an ‘Elephant Corridor’ in Nilgiri

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a Madras High court judgement and Tamil Nadu government notification of 2010 declaring an ‘Elephant Corridor’ in the Sigur Plateau of Nilgiris District.

On 7 April, 2011 the Madras High court upheld the validity of the State government’s notification dated 31 August, 2010 and its directions to the resort owners and and other private land owners to vacate and hand over the vacant possession of the lands falling within the notified elephant corridor to the District Collector, Nilgiris within three months from the date of the judgment.

The Hospitality Association of Mudumalai, registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975, situated in the Nilgiris District of Tamil Nadu approached the apex court challenging the order.

The members of this association have established resorts/guest houses in the Nilgiris forest area. The other appellants are either the owners of the resorts/guest houses or the owners of the lands in and around the Nilgiris forest area. Some of them have built dwelling houses on their lands, some of them have encroached upon government lands and put up constructions thereon and some of them are cultivating the said lands, stated the apex court judgment.

The apex court bench headed by Justice SA Bobde also ordered for the appointment of three-member inquiry Committee consisting of: (i) Hon’ble Mr. Justice K. Venkatraman, Former Judge of the Madras High Court (Chairman); (ii) Mr. Ajay Desai, Consultant to World Wide Fund for Nature-India and Member of the Technical Committee to come up with a National Elephant Action Plan (NEAP), constituted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC); and (iii) Mr. Praveen Bhargava, Trustee of Wildlife First and Former Member of National Board for Wildlife to decide on individual objections of the land owners and to look into the claims of arbitrary variance in acreage of the elephant corridor.

The committee has been directed to also look into the allegation that the acreage in the newspaper advertisement by the State Government inviting objections to notification of the corridor is different from the acreage in the government’s notification declaring the “Elephant Corridor"

The bench also comprising Justices S.Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna observed in their judgment that the state government is within its power to take adequate measures to protect the forest and wildlife within its territory.

The three-judge bench also upheld the High court’s finding in its judgement, “that any absence of elephants from the areas surrounding the appellants’ resorts was, in fact, due to the construction activities of the appellants whereby access of the elephants has been restricted through erection of electric fencing."









