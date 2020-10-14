SC uphold Madras HC judgment declaring an ‘Elephant Corridor’ in Nilgiri

The apex court bench headed by Justice SA Bobde also ordered for the appointment of three-member inquiry Committee consisting of: (i) Hon’ble Mr. Justice K. Venkatraman, Former Judge of the Madras High Court (Chairman); (ii) Mr. Ajay Desai, Consultant to World Wide Fund for Nature-India and Member of the Technical Committee to come up with a National Elephant Action Plan (NEAP), constituted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC); and (iii) Mr. Praveen Bhargava, Trustee of Wildlife First and Former Member of National Board for Wildlife to decide on individual objections of the land owners and to look into the claims of arbitrary variance in acreage of the elephant corridor.