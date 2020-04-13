SC upholds governors' power to call for floor test when assembly in session

NEW DELHI: In relief for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Monday held that the governor of a state was well within their rights to call for a floor test during an ongoing assembly session.

The top court rejected former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh--Kamal Nath--and the Congress party's contention that the governor has limited powers, restricted to summoning, proroguing and dissolving the house and that it is for the Speaker to manage the functioning of the assembly.

The apex court bench comprising justices DY Chandrachud and Ajay Rastogi, in a detailed 68-page judgement, said there was no impediment to a governor asking a chief minister to prove majority if he had good reasons to believe so.

"In fact in this case the Governor was right in ordering floor test. We have not accepted Dr. Singhvi's argument that governor cannot pass order. Governor is not taking any decision by himself, Governor is calling a floor test," the order said.

The division bench added that a governor can exercise this power not just when a state assembly is in a crisis but during a sitting assembly as well.

In March, the 15-month-old Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed after Kamal Nath resigned as the chief minister before facing the Supreme Court-mandated trust vote.

The Nath government lost its majority after 22 lawmakers of the Congress resigned in support of Jyotiraditya M. Scindia who left the party. The resignations also brought to the fore the infighting within the Congress in the state.

Cross petitions were then filed by Bharatiya Janata Party's Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Madhya Pradesh Congress party. The BJP leader sought directions for a floor test to be held immediately, while the Congress party sought directions to the Centre and the BJP-led Karnataka government to grant it access to its rebel MLAs who were holed up in a resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Chouhan was sworn in as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh by Governor Lalji Tandon at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on 23 March.