SC upholds Maharashtra govt’s move to attach assets of 63 Moons

“The Maharashtra government’s decision was valid and hence the appeal was allowed. This court has held that the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 (MPID) is constitutionally valid on the grounds of legislative competence," justice D. Y. Chandrachud said in a 75-page order. “The high court ought not to have made observations on the merits of the criminal proceedings when the writ petition was restricted to the issue of whether NSEL is a financial establishment for the purpose of the MPID Act", the apex court said.