The Supreme Court has upheld the validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The top court has said that the of Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in every case is not mandatory.

The Supreme Court has also said that the ECIR cannot be equated with FIR and ECIR is an internal document of Enforcement Directorate (ED). The supply of ECIR to accused is not mandatory and only disclosure of reasons during arrest is enough, it added.

Numerous opposition figures who are being investigated by the Central investigative agency, such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, are expected to be impacted.

The Supreme Court announced on July 15 that its decision regarding the arguments against the Prevention of Money Laundering Act's (PMLA) provisions is "nearly ready." The petitions are concerned with how the 2002 Prevention of Money Laundering Act should be interpreted.

Prior to now, the highest court has reserved judgement on a number of petitions that contested specific PMLA clauses. Politician Karti Chidambaram and Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, are among the petitioners.

The petitions brought up a number of points, one of which was the absence of procedure to start the investigation and summoning, as well as the fact that the Accused was not informed of the contents of the ECIR. Mufti contested Section 50's constitutionality as well as any ancillary sections of the 2002 Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the 'authority' i.e., officers of the Enforcement Directorate, to summon any person to give evidence or produce records. All persons summoned are bound to answer questions put to them, and to produce the documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalized under the PMLA.

However, the Centre had justified the constitutional validity of the provisions of PMLA. The Centre had defended the amendments to PMLA, saying money laundering poses threat not only to financial systems but the integrity and sovereignty of nations, since money laundering is conducted not just by corrupt businessmen like Vijay Mallya or Nirav Modi but also by terror groups.

Altogether, 242 appeals have been filed on the issue. Among the prominent names who are currently under the ED scanner are Congress's Sonia Gandhi who was questioned on Tuesday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and Trinamool Congress's Partha Chatterjee.

(With agency inputs)