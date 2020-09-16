SC upholds Vedanta's arbitration award of $499 mln from govt

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the government's plea challenging the arbitration award of $499 million by a Malaysian tribunal in favour of Vedanta Ltd and Videocon Industries in connection with the Ravva oil and gas fields in Rajasthan.

The government had capped $198 million for development of the oil and gas field.

The government, through the petroleum secretary, had challenged the 19 February order of the Delhi high court that had refused to interfere with the arbitral award by the Malaysian tribunal.

The top court bench, headed by Justice S Abdul Nazeer, upheld the high court’s decision and said the Malaysian court had rightly examined the issue and the award doesn't offend public policy of India. The bench also comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and Aniruddha Bose said the enforcement court (Delhi High Court) cannot reassess the evidence.

The appeal filed in the apex court was against Vedanta Limited, Ravva Oil Limited and Videocon Industries Limited. The court had issued notices to all the three parties on 17 June.

In the 144-page petition on the dispute, which started in 1993, the petitioner stated that the Indian government and Cairn Indian Ltd, predecessor of Vedanta had entered into a production sharing contract (PSC) for extracting oil and gas from an offshore field discovered and partly developed by ONGC. The contract said the respondent should carry out the enlisted works which included drilling of 21 wells at the capped cost of $188.98 million plus 5% base development cost (BDC).

Under PSCs, costs incurred by contractors in petroleum operations are ordinarily and fully recoverable from production of petroleum. However, certain PSCs, such as the one signed between the two parties, provided a cap on the amount of costs recoverable.

The BDC was a prime biddable criterion on the basis of which the respondents were awarded the contract. The BDC was based on an estimate of the costs that would have been incurred by the contractor for performing the work as mentioned in the PSC. As such, any cost recovery beyond the limit of BDC would constitute a wrongful loss to the public exchequer and would be against the financial interests of India. As per the petitioner, the contractor unilaterally recovered $499.609 million for executing the enlisted work on spurious grounds.

In light of the dispute between the two parties, arbitration proceedings took place. As per the Malaysian Arbitration Act, 2005, an award (the decision of the arbitration) was pronounced in favour of the respondents on 18 January, 2011.

As per the petitioner, “in complete disregard to the Constitutional mandate and the PSC, the Tribunal allowed recovery of costs much beyond the BDC on specious grounds, re-writing the PSC in the garb of contract interpretation, thereby causing substantial loss to public exchequer, to the tune of US$ 216 million (US$129 million towards the principal dues plus Interest of US$ 87 million thereon payable as on date of application)."

Post a series of appeals and challenges by the petitioner in various court of Malaysia, the case came before the Delhi High Court in 2018. The high court passed its final order on 19 February, refusing to interfere on the tribunal order. The court said the tribunal “has the right to make both right and wrong decisions as these are errors which fall within their jurisdiction".

The government alleged that the contractor appropriated the entire amount of $198 million for drilling 14 wells instead of 21 wells, undertaken under the said fixed price. Besides, the arbitration tribunal awarded $212 million additionally for the remaining seven wells.

The government had also claimed that the enforcement of such an award would be contrary to fundamental policy of India law and interest of India.

(The story will be updated after the order is uploaded.)









