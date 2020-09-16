SC upholds Vedanta's arbitration award of $499 mln from govt

The BDC was a prime biddable criterion on the basis of which the respondents were awarded the contract. The BDC was based on an estimate of the costs that would have been incurred by the contractor for performing the work as mentioned in the PSC. As such, any cost recovery beyond the limit of BDC would constitute a wrongful loss to the public exchequer and would be against the financial interests of India. As per the petitioner, the contractor unilaterally recovered $499.609 million for executing the enlisted work on spurious grounds.