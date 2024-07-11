The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case. The verdict will be pronounced on Friday, July 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had reserved the judgment on May 17.

