SC verdict on Article 370 on Monday — Here's your guide to key questions and arguments
The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Monday on a batch of petitions that challenged the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Here's all you need to know about the case and what political leaders are saying.
Was the Centre's move to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution constitutionally valid? The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its verdict on Monday, December 11, on a batch of petitions that challenged the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
What now?
The Supreme Court is yet to pronounce a judgment on the petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories by the Centre on August 5, 2019.
The five judges who will deliver the verdict in the case included Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.
What political leaders from Kashmir hope?
Meanwhile, political parties in Kashmir have been cautious in voicing their expectations from the Supreme Court.
National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said he can only hope and pray that the decision will be in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Who will say with authority what is to happen? I do not have any such machinery or way by which I can come to know today what those five honourable judges have in their hearts or what they have written in the judgment...Let it (verdict) come, we will talk about it then," he said.
People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said it is the Supreme Court's court's responsibility to ensure that it does not push the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) agenda, but keeps the integrity of the country and its Constitution intact.
"I think the decision should be simple that whatever was done on August 5, 2019 was illegal, unconstitutional, against Jammu and Kashmir and the promises made to the people here," she said.
Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad said, " Tomorrow, when the verdict will come, we will get to know if it is in the interest of the Kashmiri people or against their interest. We have been waiting for more than 4 years...Supreme Court has heard the matter...we're waiting for justice. We have full faith in the Supreme Court..."
(With inputs from agencies)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.