SC verdict on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail and CBI arrest in excise policy case tomorrow

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Friday on pleas filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In his petition, the AAP's national convenor sought bail in the excise policy case. He also challenged the Delhi High Court's order upholding his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.
