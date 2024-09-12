SC verdict on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail and CBI arrest in excise policy case tomorrow

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had filed a plea seeking bail and also challenged the Delhi High Court's order upholding his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy ‘scam’ case.

Updated12 Sep 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting with lawyers, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting with lawyers, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Friday on pleas filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In his petition, the AAP's national convenor sought bail in the excise policy case. He also challenged the Delhi High Court's order upholding his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 12:30 PM IST
