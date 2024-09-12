Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had filed a plea seeking bail and also challenged the Delhi High Court's order upholding his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy ‘scam’ case.
The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Friday on pleas filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In his petition, the AAP's national convenor sought bail in the excise policy case. He also challenged the Delhi High Court's order upholding his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.