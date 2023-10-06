SC verdict on govt as secured creditor soon
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to rule whether the government can be considered a secured creditor when an insolvent company has not paid its dues. The judgment is expected to have a bearing across the bankruptcy resolution spectrum, since treating such dues on par with loans from secured creditors will diminish the payouts to the latter.