SC will hear pleas related to Indian football today; here’s what you need to know2 min read . 07:44 AM IST
The Supreme Court will hear pleas related to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on April 5.
A batch of petitions related to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), including objections raised to certain aspects of its draft constitution, is expected to be heard by the Supreme Court on April 5.
The case will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala. Senior advocate Rahul Mehra had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the issue in the Delhi High Court on March 27 and had requested an urgent hearing.
The bench had also directed the termination of the mandate of a three-member committee of administrators appointed by it in May 2022 to manage the affairs of the AIFF.
On February 9, the apex court said that it must bring an end to issues plaguing the AIFF, including those pertaining to the approval of its draft constitution. The top court had asked senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who was assisting as an amicus curiae, to have a meeting with the counsels of all stakeholders and find out key objections to the draft constitution of the AIFF.
The court had appointed a panel headed by Justice (retired) Anil R Dave on May 18, 2022; which ousted the NCP leader Praful Patel-led management committee that had exceeded its tenure by over two-and-a-half years.
The Dave-headed committee had former chief election commissioner S Y Qureshi and former Indian football team captain Bhaskar Ganguly as its members. However, this came in the way of the holding of the Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022 as no elected AIFF body was at the helm.
Also Read: SC tells Centre to take proactive steps to lift AIFF suspension, host U-17 Women's World Cup
On August 16, 2022, FIFA suspended India for "undue influence from third parties" and said the tournament could not "be held in India as planned". India, however, later hosted the FIFA event from October 11-30, 2022.
The top court modified its earlier orders to facilitate the revocation of the suspension imposed on the AIFF by FIFA and the holding of the Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022 in India.
(With agency inputs)
