Subsequent investigation uncovered that Basheer inadvertently downloaded the 'Rest Desk' app, which served as a gateway for the fraudsters to gain access to his smartphone. The illicit transaction involved four distinct withdrawals, totaling ₹4,05,919, with the funds being debited from a location in Kolkata. Presently, law enforcement authorities hold suspicions that the perpetrators behind this scam could potentially have affiliations with individuals from Bengal and Bihar.