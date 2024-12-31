With just hours remaining for people to welcome the New Year 2025 and begin the celebrations, cybercriminals are ready with their stunt. They are using new methods to exploit unsuspecting users in the name of New Year greetings.

Experts are suggesting people exercise caution while opening an e-card on WhatsApp wishing you a happy New Year or responding to an automated call promising tempting offers, citing these may be part of a well-crafted scam and can compromise personal information and drain the bank account, reported News18 on Tuesday.

According to the report, the hackers are using APK files, which are unauthorised applications that give them control over your device. They can monitor activities, steal sensitive information, and even manipulate financial transactions.

Experts also state that once the malicious APK is downloaded, hackers can access contact list, photo galleries, banking details, and more.

Not only this, these hackers can gain control over WhatsApp account and steal crucial data like OTPs, credit/debit card details, and banking credentials.

Jodhpur IGP Vikas Kumar warned people about the dangers lurking in New Year e-cards. He said, as News18 quoted Local 18, “You might receive a link for a New Year greeting message, but clicking on it could be disastrous.”

He added, "If the message is from someone you know and trust, you may click the link after ensuring it’s safe. However, if there’s any doubt, refrain from clicking.."

Among other things, he advised include immediately call the toll-free helpline 1930 or visiting the nearest police station to report the incident.

How to stay protected from these scams: 1) Avoid downloading or opening APK files from unknown numbers or sources.

2) Avoid falling for mobile auto-call schemes which ask you to dial any number.

3) Be very suspicious of call which ask for personal or financial details.

4) Don't fall for false offer as no offers are distributed via calls, OTPs, or through dialing unknown numbers.

Also Read | Indian firms tighten AI defences as cybercrime gets more sophisticated

5) Download apps only from trusted sources.

6) Try checking rating and reviews before installing any app.

7) Install reputable antivirus software.