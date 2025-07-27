Scam Alert! Fraud website using UP Governor Anandiben Patel's image busted; here's how

A case has been filed against unknown individuals operating a website that misused Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's name to mislead youth.

Livemint
Updated27 Jul 2025, 08:10 AM IST
A case has been filed against unknown individuals operating a website that misused Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's name to mislead youth. (Representative Image)
A case has been filed against unknown individuals behind a website accused of misusing the name of the Uttar Pradesh Governor to deceive young people, police said.

According to a complaint lodged at the cybercrime police station by Sanjay Dixit, Deputy Secretary to the Governor, the website ‘www.indiansportsaward.org.’ allegedly used Governor Anandiben Patel’s name without permission to mislead the public.

Dixit stated that on July 25, someone called the Raj Bhavan office to report that the website had falsely listed the Governor as an “executive member,” likely to add credibility and target youth in a suspected scam, according to reports.

The fake website shows renowned personalities to lure people.

The Governor’s office had the website verified by the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-check unit, which confirmed it was fake. Brijesh Yadav, SHO of the cybercrime unit, stated that an FIR has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and track down the operators behind the website.

An official from Raj Bhavan filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station in Lucknow on Saturday, following which a case was registered, a police official confirmed. He stated that the process to block the fake website was already underway.

“We are tracing digital footprints to identify the mastermind behind the website,” the official said. “Our team is collaborating with cyber experts to collect technical evidence. The accused will be identified and arrested soon,” he added.

Where to report cyber fraud?

One can report cyber fraud through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or by calling the national cybercrime helpline number 1930.

Government official website: cybercrime.gov.in

This portal is a Government of India initiative, operated by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and enables citizens to report a wide range of cybercrimes online.

Key Takeaways
  • Always verify the authenticity of websites, especially those involving public figures.
  • Report suspicious websites to the appropriate authorities to aid investigations.
  • Stay informed about the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal for assistance with cyber fraud.

