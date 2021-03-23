Scammers are selling fake vaccine passports for $250 on the dark web

Checkpoint’s researchers also reached out to one of the scammers to understand how the process works and were assured that the vendors had done this for many people. “To our question regarding a signature of a physician on the certificate and indicators of its authenticity, the seller reassured us they have done this many times previously for many people, and had no issues with it. All we needed to do was provide the exact names and dates we wanted on the certificate (of the vaccinations supposedly made), and pay $200," the company said in its post.

