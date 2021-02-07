Subscribe
Home >News >India >Scarcity on high seas hurting India’s exports
The freight rates on several trade routes have gone up beyond 150-200% since March. In some segments such as India-US East Coast, rates have gone up much more than three times.

Scarcity on high seas hurting India’s exports

10 min read . 09:32 PM IST Anto T. Joseph

  • A shortage of shipping containers thanks to China’s quick recovery and Atmanirbharta is pushing up trade costs.
  • Shipping ministry officials say the government is keen to set up a container manufacturing facility in the country. A high-level meeting was held recently to review its feasibility.

MUMBAI : Abraham Tharakan, the chairman of Kochi-based Amalgam Group, is an unhappy man. The promoter of one of India’s largest seafood exporters has seen firsthand how the business—to pack shrimp and squid to the US and Chinese markets—has been throttled by an unprecedented shortage of shipping containers.

Tharakan believes restrictions imposed on imports to promote self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) have created an imbalance in the availability of containers for exports. Compounding this shortage of import containers is a reinvigorated Chinese economy that has drawn shipping lines to its ports in hordes.

