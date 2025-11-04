Scare on Varanasi-Mumbai Akasa Air flight as passenger tries to open emergency exit doors; arrested

A passenger was on a flight from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained on Monday for allegedly trying to open the aircraft's emergency exit doors before takeoff.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the incident took place on board Akasa Air's flight QP 1497, which was slated to depart from Varanasi for India's financial capital at 6.45 pm.

As the aircraft was taxiing, the accused—a flyer named Sujit Singh from the Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh—attempted to open the emergency exit doors.

The cabin crew, however, caught Singh in the act and promptly alerted the pilot, who brough the aircraft back to apron after directions from the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Security personnel subsequently evacuated all passengers safely, and took Singh into custody.

Speaking to PTI, Phoolpur Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar Singh said the passenger told investigators that the accused tried to open the emergency exit doors "out of curiosity."

Singh has been booked and is in custody for questioning.