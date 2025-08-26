Scary visuals: Pick-up van swept away in Manali after landslide damages road amid monsoon havoc in Himachal | Video

Torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh led to fresh landslides and flash floods, which in turn triggered the sweeping away of shops, the collapse of buildings, and the disruption of highways amid inundation in residential areas, according to officials. A pick-up van was also swept away amid the monsoon havoc in the state.

Officials noted none of the incidents since Monday night have resulted in fatalities.

Isolated places in Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti districts on 26 August could witness heavy rains, the local meteorological office warned as it also issued a 'red' alert. An 'orange' alert was also issued for heavy downpour in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi and Kullu districts and Shimla city.

In the early hours of Tuesday, powerful currents of the Beas River swept away a multi-storey hotel and four shops in Manali, located in Kullu district. Officials said that the swollen river also flooded Alu Ground in Manali, and several sections of the Manali-Leh highway were hit due to the raging waters.

Water from Ghanvi Khud (drain) pervaded houses in Kullu.

Two buildings with nearly 40 shops collapsed in Mandi district's Balichowki area late on Monday night. There was no loss of life as the building was emptied earlier after it became precarious. Flash floods also occurred in Kiannur district's Kanvi, PTI reported.

Educational institutions shut in various districts Many district administrations in the state have directed the shutting down of all educational institutions.

On Monday evening, the district administrations of Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Banjar in Kullu issued orders regarding the situation. Additionally, the Shimla district administration announced the closure of all government and private educational institutions for Tuesday morning.

Shimla has been experiencing continuous rainfall since Monday morning, which has caused landslides and uprooted trees, resulting in multiple road closures. The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall to continue over the next 24 hours. In light of this and to ensure student safety, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap ordered that all educational institutions remain closed on Tuesday.

As of Monday night, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said that 795 roads across the state were closed, with about 956 power transformers and 517 water supply schemes affected. Among the closed roads, Mandi district accounted for 289, Chamba had 214, and Kullu had 132. National Highway 3 (Mandi-Dharampur) and National Highway 305 (Aut-Sainj) were also shut down, according to the SEOC.

It added that between June 20 and August 25, at least 156 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state while 38 remain unaccounted for. The state has experienced 77 flash floods, 41 cloudbursts and 81 major landslides so far. It has suffered losses to the worth of ₹2,394 crore in rain-related incidents, the SEOC data stated.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed 703.7 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 25 against an average of 577.9 mm, which is 22 per cent more. The state has got 44 per cent excess rainfall in this month only.