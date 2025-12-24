SCBA slams Nitish Kumar pulling down veil of a Muslim woman; demands apology

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has issued a letter expressing its "strongest condemnation" of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's actions in pulling down a woman doctor's naqab during a public ceremony in Patna.

The letter describes it as shocking that a figure in such high office (Bihar Chief Minister) would attempt to demean the woman's dignity and autonomy by removing her headscarf. The incident, captured in a widely circulated video that has ignited a major political row, occurred on 15 December at the Chief Minister's secretariat. Ayush doctors had gathered to receive their appointment letters when Kumar noticed the woman's naqab, remarked "what is this?", and removed the veil.

Signed by SCBA secretary Pragya Baghel, the letter states: "Besides infringing on her autonomy, agency and religious freedom, it is a reflection of the depraving attitude against women in general." It also condemns "the vile comments made by Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad", arguing that such remarks undermine women's dignity.

The association views both acts as a grave infringement upon the personal dignity of a woman and "an affront to the principles of equality and non-discrimination enshrined in the Constitution". It demands an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister and others involved.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh waded right into the row and said it is up to the woman to refuse the appointment or "go to hell".

"If someone is going to collect an appointment letter, should they not show their face? Is this some Islamic country? Nitish Kumar acted as a guardian," he argued.

"If you are going to get a passport, do you not show your face? When you go to the airport, do you not show your face? People talk about Pakistan and Englishtan, but this is India. In India, the rule of law prevails," Giriraj Singh said and added that Nitish Kumar did the right thing.

Further, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad had asked, "What would have happened if he touched her somewhere else?" Facing a backlash over the comment, termed crass and misogynistic, he said the spirit of his remark was lost in translation.

Amid the ensuing controversy, Patna Civil Surgeon Dr Avinash Kumar Singh has clarified that the woman doctor may still join, subject to Health Department approval. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, he outlined the procedure: "If she comes here, then we will take her contribution and give her the letter, and she will join... Joining is only possible until 6 PM... But that doesn't mean the joining cannot happen on the following day, but this decision is taken by the health department."