Scepticism dogs India’s covid-19 vaccination push

Every vaccine programme has had to deal with its share of rumour. The polio vaccine, some believed, would make children infertile. It was also rumoured that the production of the oral polio vaccine involved substances derived from pigs. The World Health Organization had to clarify that there were no products of porcine origin in the vaccine itself. More recently, bad news in terms of people falling unwell have led to doubt. During the human papillomavirus virus vaccine trials in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat in the 2000s, some participants died. The deaths were not linked to the vaccine. Yet, it spread dread.