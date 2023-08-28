Scheduled Castes to now get 20% reservation in Haryana govt jobs, announces CM Khattar. Details here1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:49 PM IST
Haryana announces 20% reservation in promotion for Scheduled Castes in Group A and B government jobs.
Scheduled Castes will now get a 20% reservation in promotion when it comes to Group A and B category government jobs within Haryana. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday amid the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message