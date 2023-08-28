comScore
Scheduled Castes will now get a 20% reservation in promotion when it comes to Group A and B category government jobs within Haryana. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday amid the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session.

“CM Manohar Lal Khattar made a big announcement during the Vidhansabha session that Scheduled Castes will get reservation in promotion in Group A and B category government jobs. He has announced 20% reservation for Scheduled Castes in promotion," DPR Haryana tweeted. 

Meanwhile the Haryana Assembly was briefly adjourned on Monday following an uproar as the opposition Congress raised the issue of the violence in Nuh and sought a probe monitored by a high court judge.

ALSO READ: Nuh Violence: Schools, colleges and banks to remain closed tomorrow

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 07:57 PM IST
