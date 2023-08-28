Hello User
Scheduled Castes to now get 20% reservation in Haryana govt jobs, announces CM Khattar. Details here

1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:49 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Haryana announces 20% reservation in promotion for Scheduled Castes in Group A and B government jobs.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Scheduled Castes will now get a 20% reservation in promotion when it comes to Group A and B category government jobs within Haryana. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday amid the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session.

“CM Manohar Lal Khattar made a big announcement during the Vidhansabha session that Scheduled Castes will get reservation in promotion in Group A and B category government jobs. He has announced 20% reservation for Scheduled Castes in promotion," DPR Haryana tweeted.

Meanwhile the Haryana Assembly was briefly adjourned on Monday following an uproar as the opposition Congress raised the issue of the violence in Nuh and sought a probe monitored by a high court judge.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 07:57 PM IST
