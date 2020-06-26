NEW DELHI : All scheduled international commercial air passenger services, except for repatriation flights, will remain suspended 15 July, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular on Friday.

The restrictions shall also not apply to international all-cargo flight operations, and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the circular from the country's aviation watchdog said.

"However, international scheduled flights may also be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," it added.

The latest development comes after the Indian government said earlier this week that it is looking at the prospect of establishing individual bilateral bubbles, India-US, India-France, India-Germany, India-UK, where demand for travel has not diminished and final decisions are expected to be taken soon.

The US' Department Of Transport (DoT) has accused the Indian government of engaging in discriminatory and restrictive practices by leaving out US carriers from the government-backed Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) to repatriate stranded Indians from foreign countries including the US. It has also stated that it will not allow Indian national carrier Air India Ltd to operate any repatriation flights on India-US routes 22 July onwards unless specifically permitted by the US' DoT.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), home to thousands of expatriate Indians, has also asked Air India Ltd. not to carry passengers to the Gulf nation from India on its repatriation flights under the government-backed Vande Bharat Mission unless specifically approved by the UAE government.

