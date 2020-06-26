The US' Department Of Transport (DoT) has accused the Indian government of engaging in discriminatory and restrictive practices by leaving out US carriers from the government-backed Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) to repatriate stranded Indians from foreign countries including the US. It has also stated that it will not allow Indian national carrier Air India Ltd to operate any repatriation flights on India-US routes 22 July onwards unless specifically permitted by the US' DoT.