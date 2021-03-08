Scheme for farmers, loan waiver and jobs in 'please-all' Punjab budget

It will cost ₹150 crore to the state exchequer. During the budget speech, two Akali Dal legislators Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal and Dilraj Singh Bhundar staged a walk out for “not proposing anything" for farmers who commit suicides. After sometime, AAP legislators also stormed to the well of the House and staged a walkout over the “rising" the state debt. In an announcement for the state government employees who have been seeking payment of their arrears, Badal said a provision of ₹9,000 crore has been made in the budget for the sixth Punjab Pay Commission. Expecting the submission of the report of the Pay Commission soon, Badal said the recommendations of the pay panel will be implemented from July 1 this year.