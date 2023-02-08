Indian nationals will now be able to apply for Schengen visas of some countries as VFS Global has decided to open a joint visa application centre in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow city.

People can now apply for Schengen visa from Lucknow without having to go to New Delhi. There are currently 27 European countries in the Schengen Area, 22 of which are Member States of the European Union - these include Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Croatia.

On 4 February, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated VFS Global Visa Application Center in Lucknow. Officials told PTI that this VFX Visa Application Center is meant for conveninence of people applying for a visa. This Visa Application Centre will start accepting visa applications from countries including Austria, Czech Republic, Portugal, Switzerland, Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and Germany from 9 February.

What is a Schengen Visa?

Schengen refers to the EU passport-free zone that covers most European countries. It’s the largest free travel area in the world. A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that allows a person to travel to any member of the Schengen Area, per stay up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes.

It is the most common visa for Europe. It enables its holder to enter, freely travel within, and leave the Schengen zone from any of the Schengen member countries. There are no border controls within the Schengen Zone.

As per the Schengen visa website, if anyone is planning to study, work, or live in one of the Schengen countries for more than 90 days, then they must apply for a national visa of that European country and not a Schengen Visa.

How long does it take to wait for a Schengen Visa appointment in India?

Schengen embassies/consulates in India typically require you to schedule an appointment for your visa application 4-6 weeks in advance. So, start the application process ahead of your upcoming trip, considering it will take another two weeks for the embassy to reach a decision. Again, remember that the appointments may be booked out ahead of the summer or winter holidays, so start early. You can apply up to six months in advance.

When should you apply for Schengen Visa?

Anyone who is an Indian national and has a valid Indian passport can apply for Schengen visa. Schengen embassies/consulates in India typically require you to schedule an appointment for your visa application 4-6 weeks in advance. It is important to note that appointments may be booked out ahead of the summer or winter holidays. Submit your Schengen visa application at least 15 days before your planned trip and no earlier than six months.

How to apply for a Schengen Visa from India?

Find out what visa type you need.

Determine where to apply.

Book an appointment.

Prepare your visa documents.

Submit your application.

Pay the visa fee.

Retrieve your visa.

Documents required for Schengen Visa

The documents required for a Schengen Visa From India: Application form, Your Indian passport (original plus a copy), Identity photographs, Civil status certificate (It includes birth certificate, marriage certificate, family certificate, or death certificate), Proof of accommodation, Round-trip Flight Itinerary, Travel health insurance, Proof of paid visa fee, Cover letter, Proof of enough financial means.