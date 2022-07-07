Schengen visa delays force change in holiday plans

For instance, a group of 15 people from Delhi wanted an uber-luxury holiday in June and was recommended a trip to Turkey by the New Delhi-based luxury outbound travel agency Welgrow Travels. Radhika Khanijo, the agency’s managing director, said the family didn’t have the necessary Schengen visa, which allows a person to travel to 26 countries in Europe, and wanted to immediately plan a holiday for a fortnight towards the end of June. For this, the agency curated a high-end vacation to Antalya, Cappadocia and Istanbul. “Major visa delays and airfares touching the roof are causing many people to find alternative locations that work for them. A lot of these people want to take their summer holiday before their children’s schools begin (in July). Countries like Turkey are giving them e-visas if they have a valid US or Canada visa," Khanijo said.