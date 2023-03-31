Schengen visa gets fully digitalised. Know latest detail

Schengen visa gets fully digitalised. Know latest detail1 min read . 10:24 AM IST
A digital Schengen visa will make it easier for legitimate travellers to apply
The Schengen visa is set to get digitalise. The European Union member states' ambassadors have agreed to the Council's negotiating mandate for a proposal to digitize the visa procedure. The new rule replaces the current visa sticker with a digital visa.
"A digital Schengen visa will make it easier for legitimate travellers to apply and will at the same time help make the Schengen area safer. Online applications will reduce the number of trips to the consulate for travellers and make the process smoother for national administrations. At the same time, the digital visa will put an end to the risk of falsification and theft of the visa sticker," Maria Malmer Stenergard, Swedish Minister for Migration.
Single platform for Schengen visa:
According to the European Council statement, the proposed new rules will create a visa application platform. All applicants for Schengen visa will be made through this platform, a single website, which will forward them to the relevant national visa systems.
On this platform, visa applicants will be able to upload electronic copies of their travel-and supporting documents and pay their visa fees. They will also be notified of the decision concerning their visas.
Besides, the digitisation of visas will put an end to the risk of falsification and theft of the visa sticker, the minister added.
Visa applicants will be able to add all the relevant data and upload electronic copies of their travel as well as supporting documents through their platform.
Only in-person appearance will be required for the first-time consulate or for applicants whose biometric data is invalid.
The visas will also be issued in digital format- a 2D barcode that is cryptographically signed.
Recent migration and security challenges have significantly transformed the context of the EU’s visa policy. In addition, the Covid pandemic considerably slowed down visa operations and created the need for more digital procedures.
In this context, the Commission submitted on 27 April 2022 a legislative proposal aimed at digitalising the visa procedure.
After nearly a year, EU member states ambassadors agreed regarding the digitalisation of visas. The Council presidency will start negotiations with the European Parliament to agree on the final wording.
