Schengen visa appointments in just 2 to 3 days from THESE 3 countries! VFS Global lists summer travel trends for 20232 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 07:27 PM IST
Schengen countries extended visa application periods to 6 months prior to travel for better planning.
Owing to a strong resurgence in travel, several Schengen area countries are making significant policy changes to ease rules for tourist visas, VFS Global has cited. So much so, a few countries are offering to issue visas in just 2 to 3 days. The visa facilitator agency has also noted that in 2022, visa applications from India have reached almost 80% of their 2019 levels, and this year, it is likely to breach that too. Here is all you need to know about the summer travel trends for 2023.
