Owing to a strong resurgence in travel, several Schengen area countries are making significant policy changes to ease rules for tourist visas, VFS Global has cited. So much so, a few countries are offering to issue visas in just 2 to 3 days. The visa facilitator agency has also noted that in 2022, visa applications from India have reached almost 80% of their 2019 levels, and this year, it is likely to breach that too. Here is all you need to know about the summer travel trends for 2023.

Which countries are seeing high travel demands?

There has been a significant increase in travel demand in traditional tourist destinations including the United States, European countries Switzerland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries, said Prabuddha Sen, Chief Operating Officer - South Asia, VFS Global.

Thailand is also seeing a surge in travel demand, as many people are eager to explore the country's rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes.

What are the policy changes that Schengen area countries are considering to ease visa rules?

Switzerland, in particular, is seeing a high demand for travel, and to meet that demand it has risen its visa appointment slots. Sen says, “Right now, it has ample availability of visa appointment slots."

Additionally, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden have lifted their visa application caps, making it possible for travellers to obtain visa appointments within just 2 to 3 days.

Furthermore, Schengen area countries have extended the visa application period from 3 to 6 months prior to travel, allowing travelers to plan their trips well in advance.

These developments are a promising sign for the travel industry, which has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the current visa application volume, VFS Global official said, from New Delhi alone, it reached close to 80% of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and registered a 93% growth when compared to 2021. This trend of rise in visa application volume from New Delhi is in line with the overall growth registered in India, which was also close to 80% of the pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

“We witnessed unprecedented demand from India in 2022 which led to an extended peak outbound travel season with steady volumes witnessed until December. We are confident that the momentum will further grow and hence it is advisable for applicants to apply for their visas in advance to avoid last-minute surprises," Sen concludes.

