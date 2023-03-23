Owing to a strong resurgence in travel, several Schengen area countries are making significant policy changes to ease rules for tourist visas, VFS Global has cited. So much so, a few countries are offering to issue visas in just 2 to 3 days. The visa facilitator agency has also noted that in 2022, visa applications from India have reached almost 80% of their 2019 levels, and this year, it is likely to breach that too. Here is all you need to know about the summer travel trends for 2023.

