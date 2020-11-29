Schneider Electric, 8 others vie for India's second-largest smart meter order

EESL had awarded the contract to a consortium led by PT. Hexing Technology and comprising of Pal Mohan Electronics Pvt. Ltd., and Hangzhou-headquartered Hexing Electrical Co Ltd. The contract cancellation came in the wake of the Centre’s decision to restrict firms from countries with a shared land border from participating in bids for procurement, without approval from authorities. Also, India’s new public procurement rulebook calls for giving compulsory purchase preference to local suppliers.