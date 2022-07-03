Scholarship alert! Students must watch out for these education grants. Check eligibility, other details here2 min read . 11:50 AM IST
- Here are the education grants students must watch out for between the months of July and August
The list of scholarships below have been collated for students of various ages and qualifications. Following Covid-19 pandemic many scholarships came into being in an endeavor to support students who lost their parents and come from economically weaker sections of the society. Here are the education grants students must watch out for between the months of July and August.
1) Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme
The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme is an initiative of Tata Capital Limited to support the higher education of students belonging to economically weaker sections. According to the website, under this scholarship programme, the students studying in Classes 6 to 12 or undergraduate (general and professional) degree programmes will be provided with financial support to fulfil their academic dreams. Tata Capital Limited is a renowned financial services company of Tata Group and this is a part its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative.
Eligibility criteria
Last date for application - August 31, 2022
Check website for more details - https://www.buddy4study.com/page/the-tata-capital-pankh-scholarship-programme
2) National Overseas Scholarship
The interested candidates applying for National Overseas Scholarship need to register on the portal by providing accurate and authenticated information in the “Student Registration form," as per the official website.
Eligibility criteria
Last date for application - July 30, 2022
Check website for more details - https://overseas.tribal.gov.in/StudentsRegistrationForm.aspx
3) Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students 2022
Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students’ is an initiative of Rolls-Royce India Pvt. Ltd. to financially support meritorious girl students in completing their engineering programme, as per the website. The scholarship is meant for girl students studying in the first, second and third year of undergraduate engineering degree programme at an AICTE recognized institution in India. This scholarship is part of the Rolls-Royce India's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
Eligibility criteria
Last date for application - August 1, 2022.
Check website for more details - https://www.buddy4study.com/page/rolls-royce-unnati-scholarships-for-women-engineering-students
