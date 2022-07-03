Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Scholarship alert! Students must watch out for these education grants. Check eligibility, other details here

Scholarship alert! Students must watch out for these education grants. Check eligibility, other details here

Following Covid-19 pandemic many scholarships came into being in an endeavor to support students who lost their parents.
2 min read . 11:50 AM ISTLivemint

  • Here are the education grants students must watch out for between the months of July and August

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The list of scholarships below have been collated for students of various ages and qualifications. Following Covid-19 pandemic many scholarships came into being in an endeavor to support students who lost their parents and come from economically weaker sections of the society. Here are the education grants students must watch out for between the months of July and August.

The list of scholarships below have been collated for students of various ages and qualifications. Following Covid-19 pandemic many scholarships came into being in an endeavor to support students who lost their parents and come from economically weaker sections of the society. Here are the education grants students must watch out for between the months of July and August.

1) Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

1) Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme is an initiative of Tata Capital Limited to support the higher education of students belonging to economically weaker sections. According to the website, under this scholarship programme, the students studying in Classes 6 to 12 or undergraduate (general and professional) degree programmes will be provided with financial support to fulfil their academic dreams. Tata Capital Limited is a renowned financial services company of Tata Group and this is a part its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative.

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme is an initiative of Tata Capital Limited to support the higher education of students belonging to economically weaker sections. According to the website, under this scholarship programme, the students studying in Classes 6 to 12 or undergraduate (general and professional) degree programmes will be provided with financial support to fulfil their academic dreams. Tata Capital Limited is a renowned financial services company of Tata Group and this is a part its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative.

Eligibility criteria 

Eligibility criteria 

  • Applicants must be enrolled in a professional undergraduate degree programme like Engineering, Medical, Law, etc. at a recognized institute in India. 
  • Applicant must score at least 60% marks in the preceding class. 
  • The annual family income must be less than or equal to 4,00,000 from all sources. 
  • This is open for Indian nationals only. 
  • Up to 80% of tuition fees paid by student or up to 50,000 (whichever is less).

Last date for application - August 31, 2022

  • Applicants must be enrolled in a professional undergraduate degree programme like Engineering, Medical, Law, etc. at a recognized institute in India. 
  • Applicant must score at least 60% marks in the preceding class. 
  • The annual family income must be less than or equal to 4,00,000 from all sources. 
  • This is open for Indian nationals only. 
  • Up to 80% of tuition fees paid by student or up to 50,000 (whichever is less).

Last date for application - August 31, 2022

Check website for more details - https://www.buddy4study.com/page/the-tata-capital-pankh-scholarship-programme

Check website for more details - https://www.buddy4study.com/page/the-tata-capital-pankh-scholarship-programme

2) National Overseas Scholarship

2) National Overseas Scholarship

The interested candidates applying for National Overseas Scholarship need to register on the portal by providing accurate and authenticated information in the “Student Registration form," as per the official website

The interested candidates applying for National Overseas Scholarship need to register on the portal by providing accurate and authenticated information in the “Student Registration form," as per the official website

Eligibility criteria

Eligibility criteria

  • The Applicant belonging to ST should have passed the graduation/post-graduation/Phd examination for being eligible for the National Overseas Scholarship. 
  • The candidate must get admission for regular and full time master’s, Ph.D, post doctoral courses in accredited University abroad. 
  • The candidate age should below 35 years as on 1st day of July-22 for the year 2022-23.
  • Family income from all sources of the applicant should not exceed 6.00 lakh per annum. 

Last date for application - July 30, 2022

  • The Applicant belonging to ST should have passed the graduation/post-graduation/Phd examination for being eligible for the National Overseas Scholarship. 
  • The candidate must get admission for regular and full time master’s, Ph.D, post doctoral courses in accredited University abroad. 
  • The candidate age should below 35 years as on 1st day of July-22 for the year 2022-23.
  • Family income from all sources of the applicant should not exceed 6.00 lakh per annum. 

Last date for application - July 30, 2022

Check website for more details -  https://overseas.tribal.gov.in/StudentsRegistrationForm.aspx

Check website for more details -  https://overseas.tribal.gov.in/StudentsRegistrationForm.aspx

3) Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students 2022

3) Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students 2022

Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students’ is an initiative of Rolls-Royce India Pvt. Ltd. to financially support meritorious girl students in completing their engineering programme, as per the website. The scholarship is meant for girl students studying in the first, second and third year of undergraduate engineering degree programme at an AICTE recognized institution in India. This scholarship is part of the Rolls-Royce India's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students’ is an initiative of Rolls-Royce India Pvt. Ltd. to financially support meritorious girl students in completing their engineering programme, as per the website. The scholarship is meant for girl students studying in the first, second and third year of undergraduate engineering degree programme at an AICTE recognized institution in India. This scholarship is part of the Rolls-Royce India's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Eligibility criteria

Eligibility criteria

  • Interested candidates must study in the first, second or third year of the Engineering degree programme, at an AICTE recognized institution. 
  • Candidates must have scored more than 60% marks in their class 10 and 12 board exams. 
  • This financial aid is for girl students only.

Last date for application - August 1, 2022.

  • Interested candidates must study in the first, second or third year of the Engineering degree programme, at an AICTE recognized institution. 
  • Candidates must have scored more than 60% marks in their class 10 and 12 board exams. 
  • This financial aid is for girl students only.

Last date for application - August 1, 2022.

Check website for more details - https://www.buddy4study.com/page/rolls-royce-unnati-scholarships-for-women-engineering-students

Check website for more details - https://www.buddy4study.com/page/rolls-royce-unnati-scholarships-for-women-engineering-students

 

 