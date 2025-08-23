Ahmedabad school allegedly washes away blood after student gets fatally stabbed, then sends him to hospital: Report

Nayan Santani, a Class 10 student, was fatally stabbed at Seventh Day Adventist Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad. Instead of seeking medical help, the school allegedly called a water tanker.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Aug 2025, 12:35 PM IST
Ahmedabad school allegedly washes away blood after student gets fatally stabbed, then sends him to hospital: Report (PTI Photo)
Nayan Santani, a Class 10 student, was fatally stabbed by another student on campus. What the school did after learning about it has shocked many.

The shocking incident at Seventh Day Adventist Higher Secondary School in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, has sparked outrage. After the 15-year-old student had been stabbed, the school did not rush him to the hospital. Instead, the school allegedly called a water tanker to clean bloodstains, The Times of India reported.

LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

Parents accused the management of negligence and evidence tampering. Police revealed that no staff or security guard had dialled the 108 emergency service.

Instead, the injured boy was taken in a rickshaw arranged by classmates. By then, he had lost critical blood.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has sent the accused to an observation home. The incident happened on August 19 near the school’s main gate after an argument between the two boys.

The victim tried to stop his stomach bleeding by hand. He sat near Gate No. 3 before being taken for treatment. He died later that night.

A senior officer said the boy reached the hospital only after 30 minutes, and timely help could have saved him.

"There seemed to be gross negligence. Had the student been taken immediately, there was a chance that he could have been saved," TOI quoted the officer as saying.

Police have said that the investigation will now also look into the school's negligence. Additional commissioner Jaipal Singh Rathore confirmed that lapses such as not calling an ambulance are being probed.

Joint commissioner Sharad Singhal has confirmed that parents accused the school of tampering with evidence

"A forensic team will verify the claim that someone from the school summoned a tanker to clean the crime scene. We will take strict action if this allegation is proven," he said.

Child denied life-saving treatment

A preliminary report by the district education officer also accused the school. The administration failed to provide immediate medical help, says the report.

"Not calling 108 at the first instance denied the child a chance of life-saving treatment. We will recommend strict action against the administration," TOI quoted the report as stating.

Meanwhile, school principal G Emmanuel has been booked for failing to inform authorities on time about the incident. The police have said the school's negligence made matters worse.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Bharat Patel, the principal informed the local police only after 40-45 minutes.

“For such a callous approach, we have lodged an FIR against Emmanuel under sections 211 and 239 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," PTI quoted ACP Patel as saying.

