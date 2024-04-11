six school children lost their lives and approximately 20 others were injured when a bus transporting them was involved in an accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, initial investigations indicate that the bus overturned while attempting to pass another vehicle in Kanina town.

Superintendent of Police, Arsh Verma, confirmed to PTI via phone that the bus driver had been arrested. Asked about reports suggesting that the driver was drunk, he said, "We have apprehended him and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to properly establish whether he was actually drunk or not". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Ravi Kaushik of Nihal hospital, Mahendragarh, Haryana, said, ""Twenty children were brought here, out of which four were brought dead. One of the injured students was put on ventilator, however, he passed away after 10 minutes. We saved 15 children who received serious injuries. They were later referred to the government hospital after being provided first aid."

Some reports are also suggesting that the driver indulged in rash driving. The injured children were rushed to a hospital, the SP added.

A student, who suffered injuries after a private school bus met with an accident in Mahendragarh's Kanina said, “...The driver was drunk and he kept the speed at 120 which led to misbalance." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana's Education Minister Seema Trikha has left for Mahendragarh, officials said.

Indian Express reported citing sources that the bus, which was transporting students from GRL School to their homes, overturned while attempting to overtake another vehicle on the road. It was reported that the bus was carrying approximately 35 to 40 students ranging from Class 4 to Class 10.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

