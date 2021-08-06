New Delhi: School closure has led to massive learning loss and “widespread regression" among students in what they had learnt in previous classes, a parliamentary standing committee said on Friday. The panel said students and teachers must be vaccinated so that schools can be reopened.

The parliamentary standing committee on education told the government to take steps to reduce digital inequality and put in place an “accentuated vaccine policy" for teachers, students and other staff to ensure schools can gradually reopen. The panel also urged the government to adopt new blended teaching methods for schools in every district, and tie up with the information technology (IT) ministry for providing better and cheaper broadband access to rural students, besides changing the evaluation system.

The Centre must also initiate a national impact assessment study quickly to gauge the quantum of learning loss, it added. “…School closures have resulted in loss of not only curricular learning, but given rise to a widespread phenomenon of regression (forgetting) by students of learning from the previous class. This includes loss of foundational learning abilities, such as reading with understanding and performing addition and multiplication, which they had learnt earlier and had become proficient in. This regression in curricular learning will impact learning of not only more complex abilities but also conceptual understanding across subjects leading to a cumulative loss over the years impacting academic performance in school years and their future learning in college," the committee said in its report submitted in Parliament.

“The committee…noted that the learning loss of more than one whole academic year would necessarily have weakened the foundational knowledge of the students especially in the subjects of mathematics, sciences and languages at the school level. This learning loss is a big deficit and is likely to impair the cognitive capabilities of students," the report added.

Led by BJP parliamentarian Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, the committee said learning loss might have a debilitating effect on vulnerable sections of the society such as the poor and rural students, marginalized sections of the society and young women, who might have been unable to connect to any form of digital education during the pandemic. This needs to be addressed and immediate remedial steps are required to be taken, it recommended.

The Indian education system is dominated by classroom study, the sudden shift to digital education induced by the pandemic brought in its wake certain inherent problems, the panel said. It also underlined that not only learning loss but also the loss of social contact and socialization routine that were part of the daily experience of a student’s life in school and educational institutions got impacted.

“Further, loss of learning opportunities always have adverse impact on the most vulnerable sections of the society like students from economically weaker sections, rural and tribal areas and marginalized sections of society and girls," it said.

Since the outbreak of covid in March 2020, schools have remained shut. However, recently some states allowed schools to reopen for secondary and senior secondary students, but many are yet to take a decision because students, teachers and staff have not been vaccinated.

Talking about the challenges, the committee underlined the ground realities like non-availability of digital devices, and technical infrastructure with students, teachers and schools, irregular interrupted internet connectivity, power outages, limited awareness, lack of preparedness of schools, particularly government schools in rural areas and remote corners, lack of adaptation either because of inaccessibility of technology or the educational backgrounds of their parents to guide them through tech-savvy applications etc contributed towards learning loss among students of all classes and regions.

It reiterated that Covid-19 has left a massive learning loss for over 300 mn students in school system. ON vaccines, the committee recommended that an “accentuated vaccine programmes for all students, teachers and allied staff" must be put in place “so that schools may start functioning normally at the earliest" and classes may be held on alternate days or in two shifts to thin out students" along with observance of strict covid protocols.

